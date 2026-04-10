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Andhra Pradesh Accelerates Growth with Rs 9 Lakh Crore Investments

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a surge in developments as it sets into motion projects amounting to over Rs 9 lakh crore. These initiatives, including a Google data centre and various IT parks, are set to bolster the state's economy under the TDP-led NDA government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh Accelerates Growth with Rs 9 Lakh Crore Investments
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  • India

In a major economic boost, Andhra Pradesh is advancing with projects worth over Rs 9 lakh crore, initiated since June 2024. The state's Investment Promotion Board has sanctioned 260 projects, with 80% underway, marking a significant victory for the TDP-led NDA government.

Once approved, these projects include a USD 15 billion Google data centre in Visakhapatnam, highlighting a smooth collaboration enabled by the completion of a sale deed with Adani Infra India Ltd and Raiden Infotech India Pvt Ltd. Other notable investments include IT parks, a cable landing station, and a semiconductor facility.

The Cabinet's endorsements also foster job creation and technological advancements, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a pivotal tech hub. These developments illustrate the state's commitment to facilitating infrastructure growth and economic dynamism.

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