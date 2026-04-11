Dollar Drops Amid Ceasefire Optimism

The dollar appeared set for its largest weekly decline since January, falling on Friday amid investor optimism over a Gulf ceasefire possibly resuming oil shipping. The dollar had previously surged in March, perceived as safe amidst the Iran war's impact on markets and inflation pressures.

With a ceasefire declared on Tuesday, market positions are reversing. The euro climbed 1.8% and sterling gained 2% this week. Risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars are also seeing significant weekly gains against the dollar, as market optimism persists despite the fragile ceasefire.

Experts suggest that this optimism could shift quickly, depending on the outcomes of upcoming U.S.-Iran peace talks in Islamabad. Continuing positive talks may further weaken the dollar, which currently sees little progress in restoring normal ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.