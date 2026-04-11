Cutting-Edge Counter-Drone Laser System Deployed Along U.S.-Mexico Border

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Pentagon have reached an agreement to deploy a high-energy laser system for counter-drone operations along the southern U.S. border. This strategic move follows rigorous testing and safety evaluations conducted in New Mexico, ensuring the technology does not threaten commercial aircraft.

Earlier incidents involving the unintentional downing of a government drone using the laser system heightened security concerns. Consequently, the FAA halted flights temporarily at El Paso airport and expanded no-fly zones in Texas. The recent agreement provides assurances that such scenarios won't compromise aerial safety or public security.

The FAA advises pilots near the U.S.-Mexico border to employ ADS-B OUT for aircraft positioning to avoid disruption. Meanwhile, U.S. security officials remain vigilant, noting frequent drone incidents linked to drug cartels. The deployment marks significant progress in counter-drone technology, enhancing homeland defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)