Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Deepen Economic Ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif voiced Pakistan's commitment to strengthening economic ties with Saudi Arabia in a meeting with Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan. The meeting underscored shared interests in trade, investment, and economic development, reaffirming the longstanding bond between the two nations amidst regional diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:52 IST
Strengthening Bonds: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Deepen Economic Ties
Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a key diplomatic meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to expanding economic partnerships with Saudi Arabia. This was articulated during talks with Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister, Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, on his brief visit to Pakistan.

The meeting involved prominent figures, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Discussions emphasized cooperation in trade, investment, and economic development, reflecting the robust connection between the two countries.

The Saudi minister's visit follows recent conversations between Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, marking continued fraternity and mutual support in economic challenges. Both nations conveyed desires to deepen ties, strengthening fraternal bonds further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug and Arms Racket

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Drug and Arms Racket

 India
2
Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

 India
3
Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Cong, Left, now its TMC's turn: Modi at Jangipur rally.

Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Con...

 India
4
Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal

Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026