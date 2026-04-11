Strengthening Bonds: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Deepen Economic Ties

In a key diplomatic meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to expanding economic partnerships with Saudi Arabia. This was articulated during talks with Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister, Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, on his brief visit to Pakistan.

The meeting involved prominent figures, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Discussions emphasized cooperation in trade, investment, and economic development, reflecting the robust connection between the two countries.

The Saudi minister's visit follows recent conversations between Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, marking continued fraternity and mutual support in economic challenges. Both nations conveyed desires to deepen ties, strengthening fraternal bonds further.

(With inputs from agencies.)