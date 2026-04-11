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India's Fisheries Boom: Riding the Wave of New Markets

India has boosted its fisheries exports from Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore after exploring new markets in response to US tariff measures. The government aims to achieve Rs 1 lakh crore in exports over the next five years, focusing on new geographies for prawns and tuna exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:13 IST
India's Fisheries Boom: Riding the Wave of New Markets
  • Country:
  • India

India has witnessed a significant surge in its fisheries exports, increasing from approximately Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore, by venturing into new markets following tariff changes imposed by the United States. Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel shared this update at the National Veterinary, Dairy, and Fisheries Symposium 2026 in Nagpur.

The government has set an ambitious target, aiming to reach Rs 1 lakh crore in fisheries exports within the next five years. Key export destinations have expanded to Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, focusing on products like prawns and tuna.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are highlighted as major hubs for both inland and marine fish production. Government efforts are on the rise, with officials diligently working to open and expand new markets for India's fisheries.

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