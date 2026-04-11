India's Fisheries Boom: Riding the Wave of New Markets

India has witnessed a significant surge in its fisheries exports, increasing from approximately Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore, by venturing into new markets following tariff changes imposed by the United States. Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel shared this update at the National Veterinary, Dairy, and Fisheries Symposium 2026 in Nagpur.

The government has set an ambitious target, aiming to reach Rs 1 lakh crore in fisheries exports within the next five years. Key export destinations have expanded to Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, focusing on products like prawns and tuna.

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are highlighted as major hubs for both inland and marine fish production. Government efforts are on the rise, with officials diligently working to open and expand new markets for India's fisheries.