Echoes of the 1970s: How the World Learned to Ride the Oil Shock Waves

The global economy is experiencing a nostalgic yet unsettling reminder of the 1970s as oil prices surge due to conflicts in the Middle East. This rise in costs is reviving fears of stagflation, a blend of increased prices and slowed economic growth, reminiscent of the economic struggles half a century ago.

However, the current situation is less perilous compared to the oil embargo during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. In response to past crises, countries have significantly improved energy efficiency, reduced reliance on Middle Eastern oil, and explored alternative energy sources over several decades. Amy Myers Jaffe from New York University's Centre for Global Affairs notes that there are now strategies and experience to handle such oil shocks.

Despite these preparations, recent geopolitical events have substantially affected the oil supply. Attacks by the US and Israel led to Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz, removing 15% of global daily oil production from circulation. Nevertheless, changes in energy policy and technology have cushioned the impact, illustrating a global shift towards greater energy resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)