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India’s Patent Boom: 30% Surge in Filings Marks Historic Achievement

India witnessed a 30.2% rise in patent applications for 2025-26, reaching 1,43,729. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal attributed this to government efforts strengthening intellectual property rights. With initiatives like reduced fees and expedited processes for startups, the country emphasizes 'Invented in India,' with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra leading in filings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:31 IST
India’s Patent Boom: 30% Surge in Filings Marks Historic Achievement
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  • India

In a significant uptick, India recorded a 30.2% increase in patent filings, totaling 1,43,729 in the fiscal year 2025-26, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced. This growth reflects the government's initiatives to bolster the intellectual property rights (IPR) framework, making India the sixth largest patent filer globally.

Minister Goyal highlighted the impact of this development on social media, noting that more than 69% of these patents were filed domestically, spearheaded by innovators from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. 'Made in India' is now truly driven by 'Invented in India,' he stated, underscoring the country's capability in fostering innovation and creativity.

The government has implemented several measures aimed at supporting startups, MSMEs, and educational institutions, including fee reductions and expedited patent application examinations. These efforts ensure robust patent quality, adhering to the Patents Act, 1970, which requires rigorous examination and opposition measures to maintain standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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