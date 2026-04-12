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Tragic Morning Accident: Truck Collision Claims Two Lives, Injures Four

A tragic road accident near Bhaulpur tri-junction resulted in the deaths of a minor and a fruit vendor, with four others injured. The collision involved a truck, scooter, and roadside shop. Authorities have offered financial compensation to the victims' families, while political figures expressed their condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:21 IST
Tragic Morning Accident: Truck Collision Claims Two Lives, Injures Four
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A devastating accident claimed two lives and injured four others in the Chhibramau Kotwali area on Sunday morning. A coal-laden truck collided with a scooter before crashing into a shop, killing a 14-year-old girl and a 65-year-old fruit vendor.

The incident, which occurred at around 8:30 am, has drawn responses from local officials and politicians. The families of the deceased will receive financial assistance, with the district magistrate and political leaders visiting the site and the hospital.

Authorities are urging caution and speeding fines in the aftermath, as investigations continue. Political figures have conveyed condolences and called for enhanced safety measures on the roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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