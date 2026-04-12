Left Menu

Punjab's Transport Transformation: A Fleet Expansion Milestone

Punjab's Finance and Transport Minister announced the addition of 659 buses to PRTC and 606 buses to PUNBUS. The expansion includes various models, aiming to enhance regional transport infrastructure and passenger comfort. The plan involves a mix of public and private participation under the Kilometer Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:55 IST
Punjab's Transport Transformation: A Fleet Expansion Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revolutionize public transportation in Punjab, Finance and Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has unveiled plans to expand the state's bus fleet significantly. The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) will receive 659 additional buses, while PUNBUS, another major provider, will benefit from 606 new buses.

The expansion underlines a significant enhancement of regional transport infrastructure, catering to increasing passenger demand across multiple routes. A part of this development is the Kilometer (KM) Scheme which allows private individuals to contribute buses customized to their preferences, provided they meet government standards.

The minister detailed an organized procurement plan, which includes diverse bus models—ranging from Volvo and HVAC to standard and Midi versions—aimed at optimizing operations and maximizing route coverage. This initiative promises to improve both efficiency and commuter experiences in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rijiju Urges Swift Implementation of Women's Reservation Act

Rijiju Urges Swift Implementation of Women's Reservation Act

 India
2
Tourist Assault Shocks Shivpuri: Camp Operator Among Four Booked

Tourist Assault Shocks Shivpuri: Camp Operator Among Four Booked

 India
3
Revitalizing Agriculture: New Roadmap for MP Farmers

Revitalizing Agriculture: New Roadmap for MP Farmers

 Global
4
Tragic Incident: Sub-Inspector's Wife Found Dead in Munger

Tragic Incident: Sub-Inspector's Wife Found Dead in Munger

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026