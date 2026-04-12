Punjab's Transport Transformation: A Fleet Expansion Milestone

In a bid to revolutionize public transportation in Punjab, Finance and Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has unveiled plans to expand the state's bus fleet significantly. The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) will receive 659 additional buses, while PUNBUS, another major provider, will benefit from 606 new buses.

The expansion underlines a significant enhancement of regional transport infrastructure, catering to increasing passenger demand across multiple routes. A part of this development is the Kilometer (KM) Scheme which allows private individuals to contribute buses customized to their preferences, provided they meet government standards.

The minister detailed an organized procurement plan, which includes diverse bus models—ranging from Volvo and HVAC to standard and Midi versions—aimed at optimizing operations and maximizing route coverage. This initiative promises to improve both efficiency and commuter experiences in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)