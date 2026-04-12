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Himachal Fisheries Boon: Boosting Fishermen's Livelihood

Himachal Pradesh is set to implement a minimum support price for reservoir fish to secure fishermen's livelihoods. The state government will offer a subsidy if auction prices drop, while reducing royalty rates to boost income. These initiatives aim to shield fishermen from market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:29 IST
Himachal Fisheries Boon: Boosting Fishermen's Livelihood
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Department of Fisheries is poised to introduce a minimum support price (MSP) for fish harvested from reservoirs, according to officials. This initiative is part of a series of forward-thinking measures by the state government to fortify the fisheries sector and enhance livelihood security for fishermen across Himachal Pradesh.

In adherence to the Budget 2026-27 announcements by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Department is preparing to roll out these initiatives effectively at the grassroots level. These measures aim to insulate reservoir fishermen from market fluctuations, ensure equitable pricing for their produce, and elevate their overall income.

A key component is the composite MSP for reservoir fish, set at Rs 100 per kilogram. Should auction prices fall below this threshold, the state government pledges a subsidy up to Rs 20 per kilogram through direct benefit transfer, credited directly to fishermen's bank accounts. Furthermore, the government plans a significant cut in fish royalty rates, from 15% to just 1% this fiscal year, predicted to benefit over 6,000 fishermen by reducing financial burdens and enhancing net income.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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