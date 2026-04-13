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U.S. to Implement Blockade on Iranian Ports

The U.S. Central Command announced the commencement of a blockade on all maritime traffic connected to Iranian ports, starting April 13. This follows President Donald Trump's directive to block the Strait of Hormuz. The blockade will be indiscriminately applied to all nations' vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 02:42 IST
U.S. to Implement Blockade on Iranian Ports
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The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced plans to enforce a blockade on maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports starting April 13. The move comes after President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to implement the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade will apply to vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those located on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM emphasized that the operation is impartial and will ensure freedom of navigation for ships traveling to non-Iranian ports.

CENTCOM assured commercial mariners that further details would be communicated through a formal notice prior to the enforcement of the blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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