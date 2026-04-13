JBS Workers Secure 33% Wage Boost in Landmark Deal

Workers at the JBS beef processing plant in Greeley, Colorado, have ratified a significant two-year agreement with the world's largest meat company. This decision impacts approximately 3,800 employees and was reached following strikes over wage and equipment cost concerns.

The new contract not only provides a remarkable 33% wage increase over two years but also protects workers from paying personal protective equipment fees and shields them from rising healthcare costs, ensuring better financial security.

Despite the positive progress, JBS expressed dissatisfaction over the removal of a historic pension benefit. As part of the deal, the union has also withdrawn seven alleged unfair labor practices against JBS, highlighting a complex but critical negotiation process.