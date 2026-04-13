Latin America’s Water Wealth Could Power Growth and Jobs—But Structural Gaps Threaten Its Potential, Says World Bank

Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), home to more than a third of the world’s freshwater resources, stands at a critical crossroads: despite its vast natural advantage, millions still lack access to clean water while drought risks continue to intensify. A new World Bank perspective highlights how the region can transform this “water paradox” into a powerful engine for economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development—if long-standing structural challenges are addressed.

A Water Superpower Facing Unequal Reality

The region is often described as a global water superpower, with the second-highest per capita freshwater availability worldwide. This abundance has historically supported:

Strong agricultural exports

One of the world’s greenest energy matrices through hydropower

Critical ecosystems such as the Amazon

However, this wealth masks deep inequalities in distribution and access.

Over 65% of Peru’s population and economic activity is concentrated in water-scarce coastal regions

Caribbean nations face severe water stress

Northern Mexico’s industrial hubs struggle with arid conditions

Water quality is increasingly threatened by pollution from mining and agriculture

This uneven geography, combined with weak infrastructure and governance gaps, has created a scenario where water abundance does not translate into universal access or economic efficiency.

Turning Water Into an Economic Engine

Experts argue that unlocking the full economic potential of water requires a two-pronged strategy:

Better management of water resources More productive use of water across sectors

On the management side, investments in infrastructure and governance are critical. Projects such as Brazil’s Ceará water security initiative—featuring large-scale water transfer systems and real-time monitoring—demonstrate how strategic interventions can improve resilience in drought-prone regions.

On the productivity side, efficiency gains can be transformative. In Peru, modern irrigation systems are helping farmers produce more with less water, boosting incomes and enabling a shift to higher-value crops.

Water as a Job Multiplier

Far from being just a basic utility, water is emerging as a major enabler of employment across multiple sectors:

Agriculture: Reliable irrigation can increase farm productivity by up to 50%, allowing farmers to diversify into higher-value crops and stabilize incomes.

Tourism: Clean water and sanitation are essential for sustaining tourism—one of the region’s largest job creators. Investments in wastewater treatment, particularly in Caribbean coastal areas, are helping protect both ecosystems and employment.

Industry: In countries like Chile, industries such as mining are increasingly investing in desalination technologies, opening opportunities to expand water access beyond industrial use to surrounding communities.

Massive Investment Gap and Private Sector Role

Despite its importance, the water sector remains severely underfunded. The consequences are stark:

330 million people lack access to safe sanitation

130 million live in drought-prone areas

Historically, water has been treated primarily as a social good, limiting private investment. However, with public budgets under strain, this model is no longer sustainable.

The World Bank is now pushing for a shift in mindset—recognizing water as:

A human right

An environmental asset

A critical economic input

“Water Forward”: A New Financing Paradigm

To address these challenges, the World Bank Group has launched the Water Forward initiative, aimed at mobilizing large-scale investment by bringing together governments, private investors, and development partners.

The initiative focuses on:

Identifying regulatory and financial barriers

Designing innovative financing solutions

Encouraging reforms to attract private capital

Countries such as Bolivia and Jamaica have already joined as early partners, signaling growing regional momentum.

Tailored Solutions for a Diverse Region

Given the region’s diversity, a one-size-fits-all approach is not viable. Instead, Water Forward is built around five core pillars:

Sustainable urban water systems

Productive and resilient agriculture

Access for underserved communities

Water for industry

Protection of water as a public good

Successful examples already exist:

Chile has become a global leader in sustainable urban water services

Brazil’s 2020 reforms unlocked major private investment

Peru is advancing a circular water economy, reusing wastewater for energy and agriculture

A Defining Opportunity

The challenge for Latin America is no longer just about managing scarcity—it is about maximizing the value of abundance.

With the right mix of policy reforms, investment, and innovation, water could become a cornerstone of the region’s future—driving growth, creating jobs, and strengthening resilience against climate change.

But without urgent action, the region risks turning one of its greatest natural advantages into a growing vulnerability.