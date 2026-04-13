Fiji’s Growth Set to Slow Amid Global Uncertainty and Domestic Pressures, ADB Warns

Fiji’s economic momentum is expected to ease over the next two years as global headwinds, political uncertainty, and structural challenges weigh on the Pacific nation’s outlook, according to the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Asian Development Outlook (ADO) April 2026.

The report forecasts that Fiji’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will moderate to 2.9% in 2026 and 2.7% in 2027, signaling a gradual slowdown from recent recovery-driven expansion.

Tourism Slowdown and Election Uncertainty Weigh on Growth

Fiji’s economy, heavily reliant on tourism, is facing a cooling trend in visitor arrivals amid challenging global conditions. At the same time, investor caution ahead of upcoming elections is expected to dampen activity—particularly in the construction sector.

Despite these pressures, domestic demand remains relatively resilient. Strong private consumption is expected to support growth in:

Agriculture

Local food manufacturing

Financial services

ADB Regional Director Azusa Sato highlighted the balancing act facing policymakers:

“Fiji’s economy continues to grow, but evolving global and domestic headwinds pose serious threats that could undermine progress and development.”

Inflation to Rebound After Period of Deflation

After a period of subdued inflation in 2025—driven by reduced value-added tax (VAT) and lower import prices—price pressures are expected to return.

ADB projects inflation to:

Rise to 3.3% in 2026

Ease to 1.9% in 2027

The rebound will be fueled by higher food and fuel costs, particularly as global energy markets remain volatile.

Middle East Crisis Adds External Risks

The ongoing crisis in the Middle East is adding another layer of uncertainty to Fiji’s outlook. As a small, import-dependent economy, Fiji is particularly vulnerable to:

Rising oil prices

Shipping disruptions

Global financial volatility

ADB warned that a prolonged escalation could further weaken growth prospects and increase inflationary pressures.

Structural Challenges: Health Crisis Impacts Economy

Beyond short-term economic risks, Fiji continues to grapple with deep-rooted structural challenges—most notably the growing burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

NCDs account for 80% of deaths in Fiji

They cost the economy approximately $263 million annually

These health challenges are not only a social issue but a major economic constraint, affecting productivity, workforce participation, and long-term growth.

ADB has called for urgent reforms, including:

Increasing public health expenditure to at least 5% of GDP

Strengthening primary healthcare systems

Expanding preventive health programs

Growth Supported by Consumption, But Risks Remain

Fiji’s economy recorded moderate growth in 2025, supported by:

Stable tourism

Agricultural output

Construction activity

These sectors helped sustain strong household consumption, which remains a key pillar of the economy.

However, the outlook remains fragile, with risks stemming from both external shocks and domestic constraints.

Building Resilience for Sustainable Growth

ADB emphasized that sustaining inclusive growth will depend on Fiji’s ability to strengthen resilience through:

Sound macroeconomic management

Targeted social support programs

Health system reforms

Policies to reduce vulnerability to external shocks

As global uncertainties intensify, Fiji’s challenge will be to maintain economic stability while addressing long-term structural issues that continue to limit its growth potential.