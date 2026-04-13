AvenuesAI Revolutionizes Enterprise AI with Sovereign Data Solutions

AvenuesAI Limited, a BSE and NSE-listed fintech giant, is launching into the premium AI solution sector, heralding a new era in data sovereignty. Through its subsidiary, PhroneticAI, the company is focusing on developing fully on-premise AI models that remain within the client's infrastructure, addressing growing geopolitical and data sovereignty concerns.

PhroneticAI aims to offer PrivateGPT, an exclusive on-premise Small Language Model (SLM) platform. This paradigm shift ensures sensitive corporate data never leaves its source, capitalizing on the competitive advantage where data privacy is paramount in enterprise AI deployment.

Chairman Vishal Mehta highlights recent geopolitical events, emphasizing how internal and external revelations have spurred demand for controlled AI solutions. AvenuesAI's promise of tailor-made, sovereign AI platforms meets the rising corporate demand for autonomy while providing assurance against third-party data interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)