India's Small Finance Banks Poised for Robust Q4 Performance Amid Growth Surge

India's small finance banks (SFBs) are anticipated to deliver a robust performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, buoyed by strong loan growth, improving margins, and reduced credit costs, as per Systematix Research. The March quarter is traditionally the most robust period for the sector, with most SFBs already reporting over 20% year-on-year growth in assets under management, demonstrating sustained credit demand across various segments.

The report highlights that the geopolitical tensions' impact on SFBs will be minimal in 4QFY26 due to the typical lag in macroeconomic disruptions affecting borrower cash flows. Key financial metrics such as net interest income, pre-provision operating profit, and profit after tax are projected to grow year-on-year by approximately 31%, 17%, and 74%, respectively, supported by strong loan growth and declining credit costs.

Margins are expected to see slight improvements, bolstered by a shift towards higher-yielding microfinance portfolios and enhanced recoveries. While asset quality trends are anticipated to remain stable with gradual improvement, prolonged high energy prices and inflation could pose challenges to rural and lower-income borrowers, threatening future earnings. Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are projected to show significant earnings growth, whereas Jana Small Finance Bank's performance may fall short of management projections unless execution improves. Valuations across the SFB landscape have corrected significantly and presently sit at near trough levels. Looking forward, the FY27 outlook will be closely monitored for any signs of stress in borrower segments amid broader economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)