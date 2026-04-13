Germany's Economic Outlook Dims Amid Global Tensions

Germany's BVR banking group announced a revision in its economic forecasts on Monday, indicating slower growth and higher inflation in the midst of the Iran conflict.

The organization, representing German Cooperative Banks, now predicts a 0.8% growth for the nation's economy by 2026, a reduction from previous forecasts.

Amid rising tensions and the U.S. blockade of strategic waterways, BVR warns of ongoing economic shocks influencing global supply lines beyond the cessation of hostilities in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)