U.S. Military Enforces Maritime Blockade in Gulf of Oman

The United States military is set to implement a maritime blockade in the strategically crucial Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, east of the Strait of Hormuz, beginning Monday at 1400 GMT, according to a directive from the U.S. Central Command.

This blockade will apply to all vessel traffic, irrespective of the country of registration, and aims to monitor unauthorized entries or exits. Military forces are prepared to intercept, divert, or capture vessels violating the blockade protocol.

Despite these stringent measures, the blockade will not restrict neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz for vessels bound to or from non-Iranian destinations, maintaining lanes for international maritime trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)