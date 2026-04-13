U.S. Military Enforces Gulf Blockade Amidst Rising Tensions
The U.S. military will implement a blockade in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea, and east of the Strait of Hormuz. All vessels, irrespective of their flag, will be subject to interception. Humanitarian shipments will be allowed. Tehran threatens retaliation after failed talks to end conflict.
The United States military is set to enforce a blockade in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea to the east of the Strait of Hormuz. This action applies to all maritime traffic, regardless of flag, according to a notification from the U.S. Central Command disclosed to Reuters.
The blockade is slated to commence at 1400 GMT on Monday. The message warns that any vessel entering or exiting the restricted area without prior authorization will face the possibility of being intercepted, diverted, or captured.
While the blockade will not obstruct neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations, it includes the entire Iranian coastline, including ports and oil terminals. Humanitarian shipments, such as food and medical supplies, are permitted but subject to inspection. Tehran has warned of reprisals against Gulf neighbors following unsuccessful talks intended to establish a ceasefire in ongoing conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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