Left Menu

BEML Secures Major Gulf Region Export Order for Heavy Equipment

Bengaluru-based BEML Ltd has obtained a USD 36.38 million export order from the Gulf region. The order involves supplying re-engineered heavy earthmoving equipment for infrastructure development, boasting enhanced performance and survivability. BEML will provide comprehensive lifecycle support to ensure high operational readiness and availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:56 IST
BEML Secures Major Gulf Region Export Order for Heavy Equipment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru-based public sector undertaking BEML Ltd announced it has secured a significant export order worth USD 36.38 million from a client in the Gulf region. The contract covers the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment, traditionally used in mining but now adapted for infrastructure projects.

The equipment platforms have undergone enhancements to meet stringent global performance and survivability standards, catering to high-intensity reconstruction and strategic development needs. The order marks a shift in the functional application of these machines, demonstrating BEML's innovation prowess.

Included in the deal is a comprehensive maintenance and lifecycle support contract. BEML, alongside its local representative, will offer end-to-end support, ensuring equipment readiness through a range of services. Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy affirmed the company's commitment to providing reliable solutions for global infrastructure demands.

TRENDING

1
AIIMS Rajkot: Bridging Technology and Empathy in Healthcare

AIIMS Rajkot: Bridging Technology and Empathy in Healthcare

 India
2
Violence Strikes CSC Operators: A Robbery in Jharkhand

Violence Strikes CSC Operators: A Robbery in Jharkhand

 India
3
Pioneering Journeys: New Milestones in Space Exploration

Pioneering Journeys: New Milestones in Space Exploration

 Global
4
Medicaid Work Rules, Stockpile Bans & Biotech IPOs: Key Updates in Health

Medicaid Work Rules, Stockpile Bans & Biotech IPOs: Key Updates in Health

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026