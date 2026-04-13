BEML Secures Major Gulf Region Export Order for Heavy Equipment

Bengaluru-based public sector undertaking BEML Ltd announced it has secured a significant export order worth USD 36.38 million from a client in the Gulf region. The contract covers the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment, traditionally used in mining but now adapted for infrastructure projects.

The equipment platforms have undergone enhancements to meet stringent global performance and survivability standards, catering to high-intensity reconstruction and strategic development needs. The order marks a shift in the functional application of these machines, demonstrating BEML's innovation prowess.

Included in the deal is a comprehensive maintenance and lifecycle support contract. BEML, alongside its local representative, will offer end-to-end support, ensuring equipment readiness through a range of services. Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy affirmed the company's commitment to providing reliable solutions for global infrastructure demands.