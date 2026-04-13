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Seventeen Injured in Shikaripur Bus Accident: Quick Action Averts Disaster

Seventeen passengers were injured in Shikaripur when a private bus overturned while avoiding a two-wheeler. The police reported that 15 suffered minor injuries and two were seriously hurt. All are stable. Quick action by locals helped transport the injured to hospitals, and authorities are investigating the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivamogga | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:30 IST
Seventeen Injured in Shikaripur Bus Accident: Quick Action Averts Disaster
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Seventeen passengers suffered injuries when a private bus overturned in Shikaripur town, authorities reported. The accident, attributed to evasive action by the driver to avoid a two-wheeler, led to 15 minor and two serious injuries. The timely intervention by local residents ensured swift hospital transfers.

Police confirmed that the incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred as the bus entered Shikaripur from Shivamogga. Fortunately, all injured individuals are reported to be out of danger. The rapid response by emergency services and the community played a crucial role in managing the aftermath.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the accident. Officials emphasize adherence to road safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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