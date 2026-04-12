Outrage Erupts Over Molestation Incident in Rajasthan: CCTV Footage Reveals Alarming Reality

In a concerning incident in Rajasthan, CCTV footage revealing a molestation act has triggered public outrage and criticism targeting the BJP government. Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has condemned the recent incident and criticized the police for their delayed action.

The disturbing March 25 incident, which occurred near Jawahar Circle, shows a man pursuing a woman before assaulting her in an isolated lane. Although no formal complaint has been filed, police have commenced an investigation based on the footage.

Gehlot criticized the handling of such incidents, highlighting the ineffective police responses and urging adherence to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, which allow police to act without a warrant. Investigations to trace the suspect continue as public demands swift justice.