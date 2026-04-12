Outrage Erupts Over Molestation Incident in Rajasthan: CCTV Footage Reveals Alarming Reality
A reported molestation case in Rajasthan has sparked criticism against the BJP government, with footage showing a man following and allegedly molesting a woman in Jaipur. Ashok Gehlot, ex-Rajasthan CM, condemned the incident, urging more efficient police response. Despite no formal complaint filed, investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning incident in Rajasthan, CCTV footage revealing a molestation act has triggered public outrage and criticism targeting the BJP government. Ashok Gehlot, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, has condemned the recent incident and criticized the police for their delayed action.
The disturbing March 25 incident, which occurred near Jawahar Circle, shows a man pursuing a woman before assaulting her in an isolated lane. Although no formal complaint has been filed, police have commenced an investigation based on the footage.
Gehlot criticized the handling of such incidents, highlighting the ineffective police responses and urging adherence to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, which allow police to act without a warrant. Investigations to trace the suspect continue as public demands swift justice.
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Launches Cybercrime Crackdown Ahead of Char Dham Yatra
Punjab's New Bounty Plan: Informants Turn Crime-Fighters
Shocking Crime in Chhattisgarh: Girl's Abduction and Assault Sparks Outcry
Brazil-U.S. Unite Against Organized Crime
U.S. and Brazil Unite to Combat Cross-Border Organized Crime