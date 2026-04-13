Market Jitters: U.S.-Iran Tensions Roil Wall Street Indices
Wall Street indices faced downturns after failed U.S.-Iran talks, raising fears of market volatility and impacting financial and energy stocks. Military blockades and rising oil prices exacerbated concerns, while comments from financial leaders and future economic indicators shape investor sentiments. Energy stocks bucked the trend, closing higher.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:47 IST
Wall Street's key indices took a hit on Monday following unsuccessful talks between the U.S. and Iran over the weekend regarding their ongoing conflict, thrusting market stability into question.
Investor unease was heightened by the United States' decision to blockade Iranian maritime traffic, leading the CBOE Market Volatility Index to jump to 20.61 points as they anticipated a challenging week ahead for risk assets.
Despite some notable gains in energy stocks, the broader market slid with Goldman Sachs experiencing a 4.1% drop after disappointing earnings and concerns over inflation and Federal Reserve policy clouded the economic outlook.
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