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Chamba Landslide Paralyzes Traffic: Authorities Caution Public

A landslide in Chamba's Churah subdivision blocked the Bagheigarh-Chanju road, cutting off local gram panchayats. No casualties were reported as locals halted traffic in advance. The administration is working to clear debris, and advises the public to avoid the area while restoration efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:15 IST
Chamba Landslide Paralyzes Traffic: Authorities Caution Public
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  • India

A significant landslide in the Churah subdivision of Chamba district has caused major disruptions by blocking the Bagheigarh-Chanju road. This incident effectively severed connectivity for the Chanju and Dehra Gram Panchayats from the primary road network.

Viral videos depict long vehicle queues on either side of the landslide, illustrating the impact of the blockage. The hillside collapsed near Chursiyo, unleashing a torrent of rocks and debris. Fortunately, no vehicles were present as the danger was anticipated, allowing locals to halt traffic just in time.

Authorities have initiated efforts to remove the debris and reopen the road. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecasts a wet spell in the region, potentially impacting ongoing road restoration work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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