Africa Data Centres, Oni-Tel Boost Gauteng Digital Connectivity

Africa Data Centres, a business of Cassava Technologies, has entered into a strategic partnership with fibre infrastructure provider Oni-Tel Fibre Networks to enhance high-speed connectivity across its Gauteng data centre campuses, marking a significant development in South Africa’s digital infrastructure landscape.

The agreement will see Oni-Tel deliver advanced, low-latency connectivity to Africa Data Centres’ Midrand and Samrand facilities through its Infinity fibre interconnection platform—strengthening network performance in some of the country’s most critical data hubs.

Powering the Data-Driven Economy

As demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data-intensive applications accelerates, the need for reliable, scalable connectivity has become a cornerstone of enterprise operations. The new partnership is aimed at addressing this demand by providing high-capacity bandwidth, improved uptime, and secure, carrier-grade infrastructure.

“By partnering with Oni-Tel, we’re giving our customers access to enhanced fibre infrastructure that supports their growth and innovation,” said Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Africa Data Centres.

He noted that enterprises increasingly require trusted local data environments capable of supporting complex workloads while maintaining performance and security standards.

Strengthening Gauteng’s Digital Backbone

Gauteng, South Africa’s economic hub, hosts a concentration of data centres that underpin financial services, telecommunications, and digital platforms. The integration of Oni-Tel’s Infinity platform is expected to significantly improve interconnectivity between these facilities.

Purpose-built for data centre environments, the platform offers:

Ultra-low latency connectivity for real-time data processing

Scalable bandwidth capacity to support growing workloads

High resilience and redundancy to ensure uninterrupted operations

Secure, carrier-grade infrastructure for enterprise-level reliability

Ellisha Gobind, Chief Commercial Officer at Oni-Tel, said the partnership enables the company to extend its premium fibre solutions into strategically important data centre hubs.

“Through Infinity, customers benefit from ultra-low latency connectivity, scalable capacity, and secure infrastructure designed to keep their businesses competitive,” she said.

Expanding Customer Choice and Flexibility

For Africa Data Centres—operator of the continent’s largest interconnected, vendor- and cloud-neutral data centre platform—the collaboration enhances its service offering by expanding connectivity options and improving network performance.

Customers across sectors—including cloud providers, financial institutions, mobile and fixed network operators—will benefit from:

Greater interconnection flexibility

Seamless bandwidth scalability

High-availability architecture

Improved network speed and efficiency

Oni-Tel’s dark fibre solution further strengthens the carrier-neutral ecosystem, allowing businesses to tailor connectivity solutions to their specific operational needs.

Supporting Africa’s Digital Growth

The partnership comes at a time when Africa’s digital economy is expanding rapidly, driven by increased internet penetration, enterprise digitisation, and the rise of cloud and AI technologies.

Africa Data Centres said it remains focused on building a robust, interconnected digital ecosystem capable of supporting long-term innovation and economic growth across South Africa and the wider region.

Industry analysts note that investments in fibre connectivity and data centre infrastructure are critical to enabling digital transformation, enhancing competitiveness, and attracting global technology investment.

As enterprises continue to scale their digital operations, collaborations like this are expected to play a key role in strengthening the backbone of Africa’s data economy.