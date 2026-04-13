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Luxury Brands Brace for Impact: Middle East Crisis Hits LVMH's Sales

French luxury company LVMH reports a sales decline due to the Iran war affecting spending in the Gulf region. The conflict also hampers European tourism, while mall sales in Dubai drop significantly. Despite U.S. growth, the luxury sector's recovery falters, impacting brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:18 IST
Luxury Brands Brace for Impact: Middle East Crisis Hits LVMH's Sales
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The French luxury powerhouse LVMH has announced a significant impact on its sales due to the ongoing Iran conflict, which has cut at least 1% off its group's total sales last quarter. The situation is exacerbated by diminished tourist numbers in Europe, adding strain to the nascent recovery of the luxury market.

Data reveals that while LVMH's sales showed a 1% increase adjusted for currency, it fell short of the anticipated 1.5% growth, attributed mainly to the Gulf region's downturn. Finance chief Cecile Cabanis noted that demand remains notably down, with mall sales in Dubai plummeting since the February conflict.

Despite a bright spot in U.S. luxury spending, which saw a 3% organic growth, the broader outlook for the luxury sector remains tepid. Analysts foresee a turnaround by 2026, but ongoing Middle East tensions pose a continuous threat to stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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