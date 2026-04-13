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Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Young Lives

Three young men tragically lost their lives as their motorcycle was struck by a speeding bus near Sabya Chiroukhot village. The incident, which occurred around 8.20 pm, led to the immediate detention of the bus driver. Authorities are currently investigating the accident's details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:45 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Young Lives
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  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three young men on Monday evening near the Sabya Chiroukhot village under the Kothibhar police station area. According to authorities, a speeding roadways bus struck their motorcycle around 8.20 pm, resulting in the deaths of Sahil Sahni, Kishan Sahni, and Amresh Sahni.

Station House Officer Dharmendra Singh confirmed the incident, adding that the bus driver has been detained following the accident. The families of the deceased have been informed, and the authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the causes and circumstances leading up to the crash.

The bodies have been placed in a mortuary, pending a post-mortem examination scheduled for Tuesday morning. The tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the fatal consequences of road accidents and emphasizes the need for stringent road safety measures.

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