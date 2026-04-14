Left Menu

Wall Street Resurgence Amid US-Iran Tensions

On Monday, US stocks rebounded from losses incurred due to the US-Iran war, with the S&P 500 climbing 1%, nearing its historic high. Financial markets showed resilience despite oil price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions, bolstered by strong corporate earnings reports and ongoing diplomatic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-04-2026 03:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 03:01 IST
Wall Street Resurgence Amid US-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US stocks made a notable recovery on Monday, overcoming the earlier downturn caused by the US-Iran conflict. The S&P 500 rose by 1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also saw gains, signaling investor optimism despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices, which had surged past USD 100 per barrel, began to moderate as markets reacted more modestly than in previous weeks. The talks between the US and Iran, although failing to reach a ceasefire, offered hope for a resolution, with President Trump hinting at possible future engagement.

On Wall Street, a mix of strong earnings reports from major corporations and changes in the Nasdaq 100 index contributed to the stock market's positive performance, while Treasury yields saw slight declines. This provided potential relief for the housing market amid inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Prices Set to Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Traffic Resumption

Oil Prices Set to Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Traffic Resumption

 Global
2
North Korea's Tactical Advances: Choe Hyon's Missile Milestones

North Korea's Tactical Advances: Choe Hyon's Missile Milestones

 Global
3
Dramatic Wins Propel Al-Ahli and Al-Sadd in Asian Champions League

Dramatic Wins Propel Al-Ahli and Al-Sadd in Asian Champions League

 Global
4
Tragedy on the High Seas: Teen Charged in Stepsister's Death

Tragedy on the High Seas: Teen Charged in Stepsister's Death

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026