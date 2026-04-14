Wall Street Resurgence Amid US-Iran Tensions

US stocks made a notable recovery on Monday, overcoming the earlier downturn caused by the US-Iran conflict. The S&P 500 rose by 1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also saw gains, signaling investor optimism despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Oil prices, which had surged past USD 100 per barrel, began to moderate as markets reacted more modestly than in previous weeks. The talks between the US and Iran, although failing to reach a ceasefire, offered hope for a resolution, with President Trump hinting at possible future engagement.

On Wall Street, a mix of strong earnings reports from major corporations and changes in the Nasdaq 100 index contributed to the stock market's positive performance, while Treasury yields saw slight declines. This provided potential relief for the housing market amid inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)