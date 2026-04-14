Tragedy Strikes: Cement Mixer Collision Claims 11 Lives in Thane

A devastating head-on collision between a cement mixer truck and an overcrowded van resulted in 11 deaths in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning. The van, which serves as an unauthorized shuttle taxi, was transporting more passengers than permitted on a newly constructed bridge in Murbad.

Kalyan police have apprehended the truck driver, Kamlesh Yadav, aged 26, from Mumbai. A case has been registered under relevant laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Ten victims have been identified and handed over to relatives, while the eleventh awaits family arrival from Madhya Pradesh.

The incident has prompted officials to warn travelers against using unauthorized transport services. The Kalyan Sub-Regional Transport Office has fined nearly 1,900 vehicles in the past year for illegal operations. Authorities pledge continued enforcement through surprise inspections and penalties.