Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action

An aviation safety bill aimed at preventing midair collisions is set for a pivotal vote in the House. The Alert Act, which has been endorsed by key industry players, addresses recommendations to implement crucial locator systems on aircraft near busy airports.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) endorsed the revised bill, emphasizing that it rectifies previous flaws that allowed a catastrophic collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter. Key senators and victims' families, however, insist the bill needs more rigid timelines to ensure swift reforms.

Despite progressing to a House vote without amendments, the legislation requires two-thirds support to advance further. NTSB leadership criticized past versions of the bill but expressed confidence that the amendments would fill significant safety gaps that caused the tragic accident near Reagan National Airport.