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Swedish Green Steel Startup Stegra Secures Major Investment

Stegra, a Swedish green steel startup, has successfully raised 1.4 billion euros from an investor group led by the Wallenberg family. The funds will aid in the completion of a hydrogen-based steel plant in northern Sweden. Stegra, formerly H2 Green Steel, has previously secured funding through loans and equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:52 IST
Swedish Green Steel Startup Stegra Secures Major Investment

Swedish green steel startup, Stegra, announced on Tuesday a significant financial milestone, having secured 1.4 billion euros in new funding. The investment comes from a consortium headed by the Wallenberg family, a key player in the Swedish business realm.

In 2024, Stegra revealed it had raised 6.5 billion euros through loans and equity and was seeking additional capital to finish its flagship hydrogen-based steel plant in northern Sweden. The company, once known as H2 Green Steel, is also contemplating outsourcing some operations.

The Wallenberg family, a predominant force in Sweden's business sector, manages a vast portfolio through private entities and holding firms, such as the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation. Their conglomerate includes giants like SEB, Ericsson, and Atlas Copco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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