Stegra Secures Massive Funding Led by Wallenberg Family to Propel Green Steel Revolution
Swedish startup Stegra has acquired €1.4 billion in funding from a consortium led by the Wallenberg family. This funding will help complete Stegra's hydrogen-based steel plant. The Wallenberg family, through their investment arm and alongside partners Temasek and IMAS, reinforces their position in the green steel industry.
Swedish green steel startup Stegra has successfully raised €1.4 billion ($1.65 billion) in an effort led by Sweden's prominent Wallenberg family. The funding is destined to propel the completion of Stegra's innovative hydrogen-based steel plant.
According to CEO Henrik Henriksson, the financial backing signals a strong endorsement of Stegra's business model from both existing and new investors, including lenders. Previously known as H2 Green Steel, the company divulged its intent for additional capital last October, following its securing of €6.5 billion in loans and equity.
The Wallenberg-led consortium includes major players such as Temasek and IMAS. With deep-rooted business influence across multiple industries, the Wallenberg family's involvement underscores the potential impact of green steel. The agreement remains subject to final credit approvals, as Stegra moves closer to making its sustainable steel manufacturing a reality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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