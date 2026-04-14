World Bank Mobilises Billions to Sustain Ukraine’s Economy and Accelerate Reconstruction Efforts
The URTF is playing a pivotal role in strengthening governance, anti-corruption systems, public finance management, and procurement — reforms seen as essential for Ukraine’s EU accession pathway.
The World Bank Group has significantly scaled up its financial and technical support for Ukraine, deploying a wide array of funding instruments and partnerships aimed at sustaining essential services, stabilising the economy, and laying the groundwork for long-term reconstruction amid the ongoing war.
Through a coordinated network of trust funds, guarantees, and investment programmes, the Bank and its partners are addressing urgent needs identified in Ukraine’s Fifth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, while also supporting structural reforms critical for recovery and European Union integration.
Multi-Billion-Dollar Support Anchored by Key Trust Funds
At the centre of the World Bank’s response is the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF) — a flagship mechanism designed to deliver both immediate relief and long-term recovery support.
-
$2.8 billion mobilised in donor contributions
-
$2.6 billion allocated to grants and programmes
-
$1.8 billion already disbursed
-
Leveraged $7.3 billion in additional financing, including $3.2 billion from the private sector
-
Support has reached 20 million Ukrainians, including 10.2 million women
The URTF is playing a pivotal role in strengthening governance, anti-corruption systems, public finance management, and procurement — reforms seen as essential for Ukraine’s EU accession pathway.
Keeping Government and Public Services Running
The Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) Project has emerged as a critical lifeline for Ukraine’s state functions.
By financing salaries for:
-
Teachers and healthcare workers
-
Emergency responders
-
Civil servants
and supporting vulnerable populations through social transfers, the programme has helped sustain essential services for more than 13 million people.
“PEACE helps keep the government running,” the report notes, ensuring continuity in critical sectors and preventing deeper economic collapse.
Unlocking Financing Through Credit Enhancements
To expand lending capacity in a high-risk environment, the World Bank has deployed innovative financial mechanisms such as the ADVANCE Ukraine Trust Fund.
-
Backed by $12.5 billion in promissory notes from Japan
-
$7.5 billion already disbursed through loans
These funds are supporting projects across:
-
Agriculture and food security
-
Healthcare and social protection
-
Transport infrastructure
-
Fiscal governance and macroeconomic stability
Private Sector Support Driving Economic Resilience
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private sector arm, is playing a central role in maintaining business activity and attracting investment through its Ukraine Economic Resilience Action (ERA) Program.
-
Nearly $3.1 billion in financing provided
-
$1.84 billion from IFC directly, with additional mobilised capital
-
Focus on SMEs, agribusiness, infrastructure, and innovation sectors
The programme is designed to:
-
Sustain jobs and economic activity
-
Support food security
-
Retain talent in high-tech and innovation sectors
Blended finance contributions of approximately $970 million from international partners have enabled IFC to take on higher risks and unlock further private investment.
Risk Guarantees Boost Investor Confidence
The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) is addressing one of Ukraine’s biggest challenges — investor risk — through its Support for Ukraine’s Reconstruction and Economy Trust Fund (SURE TF).
Since the full-scale invasion:
-
$561 million in new guarantees issued
-
Total guarantee exposure exceeds $915 million
-
$5.4 in guarantees generated for every $1 of donor funding
These guarantees:
-
Sustain trade and bank lending
-
Support key sectors and infrastructure projects
-
Expand access to finance for nearly 35,000 firms
The SURE TF can de-risk up to 75% of guarantees, making investments more viable in a high-risk conflict environment.
Coordinated Global Effort Through New Financing Platforms
To streamline support, the World Bank has also established the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) for Ukraine, approved in 2024, which enhances coordination among international partners and facilitates faster access to funding for recovery and reform initiatives.
A Dual Focus: Immediate Survival and Long-Term Recovery
The World Bank’s strategy reflects a two-pronged approach:
-
Short-term stabilisation — ensuring essential services, government operations, and economic continuity
-
Long-term transformation — rebuilding infrastructure, strengthening institutions, and aligning with EU standards
This integrated model is seen as essential for transitioning Ukraine from crisis response to sustainable recovery.
A High-Stakes Investment in Ukraine’s Future
As the war continues, the scale and complexity of Ukraine’s needs remain immense. However, the World Bank’s coordinated financial architecture demonstrates how international institutions are mobilising unprecedented resources to support a country under sustained pressure.
By combining grants, loans, guarantees, and private sector mobilisation, the Bank is not only helping Ukraine endure the immediate impacts of war but also positioning it for long-term resilience and economic recovery.