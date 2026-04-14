World Bank Mobilises Billions to Sustain Ukraine’s Economy and Accelerate Reconstruction Efforts

The World Bank Group has significantly scaled up its financial and technical support for Ukraine, deploying a wide array of funding instruments and partnerships aimed at sustaining essential services, stabilising the economy, and laying the groundwork for long-term reconstruction amid the ongoing war.

Through a coordinated network of trust funds, guarantees, and investment programmes, the Bank and its partners are addressing urgent needs identified in Ukraine’s Fifth Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, while also supporting structural reforms critical for recovery and European Union integration.

Multi-Billion-Dollar Support Anchored by Key Trust Funds

At the centre of the World Bank’s response is the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF) — a flagship mechanism designed to deliver both immediate relief and long-term recovery support.

$2.8 billion mobilised in donor contributions

$2.6 billion allocated to grants and programmes

$1.8 billion already disbursed

Leveraged $7.3 billion in additional financing , including $3.2 billion from the private sector

Support has reached 20 million Ukrainians, including 10.2 million women

The URTF is playing a pivotal role in strengthening governance, anti-corruption systems, public finance management, and procurement — reforms seen as essential for Ukraine’s EU accession pathway.

Keeping Government and Public Services Running

The Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) Project has emerged as a critical lifeline for Ukraine’s state functions.

By financing salaries for:

Teachers and healthcare workers

Emergency responders

Civil servants

and supporting vulnerable populations through social transfers, the programme has helped sustain essential services for more than 13 million people.

“PEACE helps keep the government running,” the report notes, ensuring continuity in critical sectors and preventing deeper economic collapse.

Unlocking Financing Through Credit Enhancements

To expand lending capacity in a high-risk environment, the World Bank has deployed innovative financial mechanisms such as the ADVANCE Ukraine Trust Fund.

Backed by $12.5 billion in promissory notes from Japan

$7.5 billion already disbursed through loans

These funds are supporting projects across:

Agriculture and food security

Healthcare and social protection

Transport infrastructure

Fiscal governance and macroeconomic stability

Private Sector Support Driving Economic Resilience

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private sector arm, is playing a central role in maintaining business activity and attracting investment through its Ukraine Economic Resilience Action (ERA) Program.

Nearly $3.1 billion in financing provided

$1.84 billion from IFC directly , with additional mobilised capital

Focus on SMEs, agribusiness, infrastructure, and innovation sectors

The programme is designed to:

Sustain jobs and economic activity

Support food security

Retain talent in high-tech and innovation sectors

Blended finance contributions of approximately $970 million from international partners have enabled IFC to take on higher risks and unlock further private investment.

Risk Guarantees Boost Investor Confidence

The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) is addressing one of Ukraine’s biggest challenges — investor risk — through its Support for Ukraine’s Reconstruction and Economy Trust Fund (SURE TF).

Since the full-scale invasion:

$561 million in new guarantees issued

Total guarantee exposure exceeds $915 million

$5.4 in guarantees generated for every $1 of donor funding

These guarantees:

Sustain trade and bank lending

Support key sectors and infrastructure projects

Expand access to finance for nearly 35,000 firms

The SURE TF can de-risk up to 75% of guarantees, making investments more viable in a high-risk conflict environment.

Coordinated Global Effort Through New Financing Platforms

To streamline support, the World Bank has also established the Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) for Ukraine, approved in 2024, which enhances coordination among international partners and facilitates faster access to funding for recovery and reform initiatives.

A Dual Focus: Immediate Survival and Long-Term Recovery

The World Bank’s strategy reflects a two-pronged approach:

Short-term stabilisation — ensuring essential services, government operations, and economic continuity Long-term transformation — rebuilding infrastructure, strengthening institutions, and aligning with EU standards

This integrated model is seen as essential for transitioning Ukraine from crisis response to sustainable recovery.

A High-Stakes Investment in Ukraine’s Future

As the war continues, the scale and complexity of Ukraine’s needs remain immense. However, the World Bank’s coordinated financial architecture demonstrates how international institutions are mobilising unprecedented resources to support a country under sustained pressure.

By combining grants, loans, guarantees, and private sector mobilisation, the Bank is not only helping Ukraine endure the immediate impacts of war but also positioning it for long-term resilience and economic recovery.