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China Lifts Ban on BHP's Iron Ore: A New Dawn for Steel Procurement

China has ended its ban on purchasing iron ore from BHP Group, resolving a dispute that lasted several months. This decision follows a visit by BHP executives to China, aimed at fostering strategic industry cooperation. Analysts speculate potential shifts in BHP's strategy, though outcomes remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:04 IST
China Lifts Ban on BHP's Iron Ore: A New Dawn for Steel Procurement
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China has lifted long-standing bans on purchasing the crucial steelmaking ingredient from BHP Group. This decision comes in the wake of a diplomatic visit by BHP's top executives to their largest customer, signaling a potential fresh start in their business relationship.

The China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) informed domestic steel mills that they could now procure BHP's seaborne cargoes, putting an end to over six months of restrictions. Recent meetings between industry leaders from Baowu Steel Group and BHP indicate promising avenues for strategic collaboration, particularly in emissions reduction.

While analysts are cautiously optimistic about this resolution, the long-term implications for BHP's strategy remain to be seen. BHP shares responded positively, reflecting market sentiment towards the easing of tensions between the mining giant and its key customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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