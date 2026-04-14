China Condemns U.S. Iranian Port Blockade as 'Dangerous'

China's foreign ministry has publicly criticized the United States for its 'dangerous and irresponsible' blockade of Iranian ports, claiming it exacerbates regional tensions.

According to spokesperson Guo Jiakun, the U.S. has disregarded a temporary ceasefire by increasing military presence and imposing a targeted blockade, potentially undermining the fragile truce.

China called for all involved parties to respect the ceasefire, engage in meaningful dialogue, and work towards restoring normal navigation in the strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)