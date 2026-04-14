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China Condemns U.S. Iranian Port Blockade as 'Dangerous'

China's foreign ministry has criticized the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, labeling it as 'dangerous and irresponsible.' Spokesperson Guo Jiakun warned that this move could worsen tensions, urging all parties to adhere to the ceasefire and engage in dialogue to restore safe passage through the strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:06 IST
China Condemns U.S. Iranian Port Blockade as 'Dangerous'
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China's foreign ministry has publicly criticized the United States for its 'dangerous and irresponsible' blockade of Iranian ports, claiming it exacerbates regional tensions.

According to spokesperson Guo Jiakun, the U.S. has disregarded a temporary ceasefire by increasing military presence and imposing a targeted blockade, potentially undermining the fragile truce.

China called for all involved parties to respect the ceasefire, engage in meaningful dialogue, and work towards restoring normal navigation in the strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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