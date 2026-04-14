Sweden's Inflation Buffer Amidst Global Crisis

Sweden's unexpected inflation dip gives the Riksbank some breathing room in handling supply shocks, yet tensions in the Middle East pose risks, according to Deputy Governor Aino Bunge on Tuesday.

While conflict has pushed gasoline and diesel costs to soar and stirred financial markets, Swedish consumer prices dropped 0.6% in March, a notable deviation from forecasts.

Bunge underscored Sweden's unique inflation scenario, contrasting with Europe and the U.S., but cautioned against complacency amid possible global price reverberations, stressing that prolonged turmoil could impact Sweden.