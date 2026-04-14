Left Menu

Airlines Grapple with Fuel Supply Crisis Amid Iran Conflict

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has plunged air travel into its worst crisis in years, severely impacting airlines like Qantas, Lufthansa, and Virgin Atlantic. With fuel supplies constricted and costs skyrocketing, airlines face tough measures, including fare hikes and route cuts, while seeking intervention from the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:20 IST
Airlines Grapple with Fuel Supply Crisis Amid Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air travel is experiencing its most severe crisis in years, as the conflict involving Iran prompts warnings from major airlines like Qantas Airways and Lufthansa about escalating costs. Virgin Atlantic, affected by the Iran conflict's impact on fuel supply, flags an impending crunch, exacerbating struggles for airlines worldwide.

The conflict has disrupted routes between Asia and Europe, which traditionally depended on Gulf hubs. The doubling of jet fuel prices and constrained supplies have strained carriers. Since U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran began, airlines have increased fares, imposed fuel surcharges, and curtailed routes to manage the crisis.

With jet fuel supply constraints and costs presenting ongoing challenges, airlines are urging for EU intervention. Measures such as EU-level kerosene purchasing and relief in aviation taxes are being sought. Analysts predict possible consolidations within the industry as stronger airlines potentially absorb weaker ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengali Identity Under Siege: TMC's Banerjee Strikes Back

Bengali Identity Under Siege: TMC's Banerjee Strikes Back

 India
2
Karnataka Cracks Down on Prison Contraband Network

Karnataka Cracks Down on Prison Contraband Network

 India
3
Wells Fargo Faces Profit Challenges Amid Rate Cuts and Inflation Concerns

Wells Fargo Faces Profit Challenges Amid Rate Cuts and Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Royal Challengers Poised for Batting Blitz Against Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Poised for Batting Blitz Against Lucknow Super Giants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026