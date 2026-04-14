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Railway Board Accelerates Safety Upgrades at Level Crossings

The Railway Board has instructed all zones to fast-track the installation of automatic closure systems across 1,228 level crossings. This initiative aims to prevent trains from receiving green signals unless gates are closed, following a tragic accident involving a school van. The focus is on crossings with high traffic density.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:44 IST
Railway Board Accelerates Safety Upgrades at Level Crossings
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The Railway Board has mandated all zones to speed up the installation of automatic closure systems at 1,228 level crossings. This is designed to prevent a train from receiving a green signal unless the crossing gates are properly closed for road traffic. The system, part of the interlocking process, aims to avert accidents.

This directive follows a deadly incident on July 8, 2025, where a collision between a train and a school van in Tamil Nadu led to the deaths of three children. Following this, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for interlocking systems at high-traffic crossings, measured by the Train Vehicle Unit (TVU).

The Board identified crossings with a TVU over 10,000 as high priority. These upgrades are crucial for ensuring train operation safety. The work includes constructing signaling buildings and other infrastructure, with a completion deadline set for June 15, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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