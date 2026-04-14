Railway Board Accelerates Safety Upgrades at Level Crossings

The Railway Board has mandated all zones to speed up the installation of automatic closure systems at 1,228 level crossings. This is designed to prevent a train from receiving a green signal unless the crossing gates are properly closed for road traffic. The system, part of the interlocking process, aims to avert accidents.

This directive follows a deadly incident on July 8, 2025, where a collision between a train and a school van in Tamil Nadu led to the deaths of three children. Following this, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for interlocking systems at high-traffic crossings, measured by the Train Vehicle Unit (TVU).

The Board identified crossings with a TVU over 10,000 as high priority. These upgrades are crucial for ensuring train operation safety. The work includes constructing signaling buildings and other infrastructure, with a completion deadline set for June 15, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)