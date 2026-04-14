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Gulf Airlines Struggle Amidst Iran Conflict Disruptions

Middle Eastern airlines have faced severe disruptions due to the Iran conflict, which has led to a reduction in flight numbers and increased fuel prices. While some carriers have begun to recover, the overall impact has caused a major crisis in air travel across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:04 IST
Gulf Airlines Struggle Amidst Iran Conflict Disruptions
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Middle Eastern airlines, among the world's largest, are facing unprecedented challenges due to the ongoing Iran conflict, which has led to air strikes across the Gulf, resulting in significant disruptions at major airport hubs.

Key carriers such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Qatar Airways, and Air Arabia experienced drastic reductions in flight numbers following February strikes by U.S. and Israeli forces on Iran. With a temporary ceasefire, flight traffic has started to recover but remains significantly lower than before the conflict.

The war has also affected fares and demand, with airlines struggling against soaring jet fuel prices and disrupted schedules. The crisis has compelled airlines like Qantas to warn of mounting costs, while others like Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic anticipate operational challenges due to a squeeze on fuel supplies.

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