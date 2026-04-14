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Energy Price Shock: West Asia Conflict's Ripple Effect on Singapore's Economy

The West Asia conflict is affecting Singapore's role as a major refuelling port and impacting industries due to shipping disruptions and rising global energy prices. This could slow hiring, lead to stagnant pay, and result in higher inflation, weaker economic growth, and higher consumer costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:31 IST
Energy Price Shock: West Asia Conflict's Ripple Effect on Singapore's Economy
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Singapore's central bank has issued a warning regarding the economic backlash from the ongoing West Asia conflict, which is disrupting shipping channels and causing a surge in global energy prices. This warning was detailed in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) report, highlighting potential cascading effects on various sectors.

The MAS report indicates that besides impacting transport operators, industries such as construction, real estate, and Food and Beverage (F&B) could experience cost spikes. A prolonged energy crisis may particularly affect the labor market reliant on migrant workers, slowing hiring and stagnating wages amid increased inflation and dampened growth prospects.

Global oil and gas prices have escalated following military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran, with Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies. This disruption is expected to negatively impact Singapore's economy in both the short and long term, affecting production volumes, raising costs, and pressuring the labor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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