IMF Economist Warns of China's Looming Economic Slowdown in 2027

In a recent announcement, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, forewarned of a potential slowdown in China's economic growth by 2027.

The anticipated deceleration is attributed to weak domestic consumption within the country, Gourinchas explained.

He reiterated the need for China, the world's second-largest economy, to pivot away from heavy reliance on exports, advocating for a sustainable path towards long-term economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)