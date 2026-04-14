IMF Economist Warns of China's Looming Economic Slowdown in 2027
Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist of the IMF, has projected that China's economic growth will slow in 2027 due to sluggish domestic consumption. He emphasized the necessity for China to shift its economic focus away from exports to sustain long-term growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent announcement, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, forewarned of a potential slowdown in China's economic growth by 2027.
The anticipated deceleration is attributed to weak domestic consumption within the country, Gourinchas explained.
He reiterated the need for China, the world's second-largest economy, to pivot away from heavy reliance on exports, advocating for a sustainable path towards long-term economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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