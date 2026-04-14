Left Menu

IMF Economist Warns of China's Looming Economic Slowdown in 2027

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist of the IMF, has projected that China's economic growth will slow in 2027 due to sluggish domestic consumption. He emphasized the necessity for China to shift its economic focus away from exports to sustain long-term growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:33 IST
IMF Economist Warns of China's Looming Economic Slowdown in 2027
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent announcement, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, forewarned of a potential slowdown in China's economic growth by 2027.

The anticipated deceleration is attributed to weak domestic consumption within the country, Gourinchas explained.

He reiterated the need for China, the world's second-largest economy, to pivot away from heavy reliance on exports, advocating for a sustainable path towards long-term economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Serbia Collaborates with Israel to Produce Advanced Combat Drones

Serbia Collaborates with Israel to Produce Advanced Combat Drones

 Serbia
2
We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership: PM Modi on talks with Trump.

We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic...

 India
3
Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Fuel Market Optimism

Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Fuel Market Optimism

 Global
4
Amit Shah Declares Stance Against Babri Masjid Replica in Bengal

Amit Shah Declares Stance Against Babri Masjid Replica in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026