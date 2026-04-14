Disney's Layoff Wave: Reshaping the Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney's CEO, Josh D'Amaro, has taken decisive action to streamline the company's operations, announcing significant layoffs across various divisions, sources revealed on Tuesday.

Approximately 1,000 positions will be eliminated, affecting the marketing group, studio and television businesses, ESPN, products and technology, and certain corporate functions. The restructuring aims to make Disney more agile and technologically advanced.

This move follows Disney's 2023 layoff of 7,000 jobs, as it faces economic challenges like a declining television sector and increased competition. The Wall Street Journal first reported on these latest job cuts.