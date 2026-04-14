Bosch Eyes Entry into Indian AC Market with New Dual-Brand Strategy

Bosch Home Comfort India is considering the introduction of Bosch-branded air conditioners to the Indian market. If finalized, this move would mark Bosch's inaugural entry into the AC sector in Asia, as it completes its integration of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning.

Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director, noted that while plans remain under consideration, no timeline has been determined. Currently, the company sells products in India under the Hitachi brand but may assess a dual-brand strategy in the future.

This strategic shift comes on the heels of Bosch's acquisition of a controlling stake in the global air-conditioning joint venture Johnson Controls-Hitachi. Investments in R&D continue, but the company faces cost pressures due to rising material prices.