Disney's Streamlining Strategy: A New Era of Workforce Realignment
Disney's new CEO, Josh D'Amaro, has announced job cuts to streamline operations, affecting about 1,000 positions. The layoffs target the marketing group and other sectors, including the studio and television divisions. The company is adapting to shifting economic conditions and increasing competition in the entertainment industry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:08 IST
Walt Disney's newly appointed CEO, Josh D'Amaro, revealed plans for significant workforce reductions on Tuesday. The move aims to streamline the corporation's operations.
Approximately 1,000 positions will be eliminated, impacting marketing and other key divisions such as the studio, television, ESPN, and technology departments.
The job cuts reflect Disney's strategy to navigate a changing economic landscape, characterized by declining traditional media revenue and fierce market competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Disney
- layoffs
- workforce
- entertainment
- Josh D'Amaro
- marketing
- economic
- television
- ESPN
- competition
ALSO READ
G-24 Coalition Calls for Enhanced Support Amid Middle East Economic Shocks
Wells Fargo Faces Rising Energy Costs Amid Economic Challenges
SA’s Northern Cape Emerging as Economic Hub at Clean Energy and Digital Investment Push
Treasury Secretary Criticizes IMF and World Bank's Economic Forecast Reactions
IMF's Grim Forecast: Germany's Economic Struggles & Rising Inflation