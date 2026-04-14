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Disney's Streamlining Strategy: A New Era of Workforce Realignment

Disney's new CEO, Josh D'Amaro, has announced job cuts to streamline operations, affecting about 1,000 positions. The layoffs target the marketing group and other sectors, including the studio and television divisions. The company is adapting to shifting economic conditions and increasing competition in the entertainment industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:08 IST
Disney's Streamlining Strategy: A New Era of Workforce Realignment
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Walt Disney's newly appointed CEO, Josh D'Amaro, revealed plans for significant workforce reductions on Tuesday. The move aims to streamline the corporation's operations.

Approximately 1,000 positions will be eliminated, impacting marketing and other key divisions such as the studio, television, ESPN, and technology departments.

The job cuts reflect Disney's strategy to navigate a changing economic landscape, characterized by declining traditional media revenue and fierce market competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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