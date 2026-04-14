Protests Erupt Over Wage Hike at Automotive Factory

Protests flared at an automotive components factory in Sarai Khawaja for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, as workers demanded the implementation of a government-mandated minimum wage hike. The upheaval saw employees block roads, leading to 23 detentions by the police.

The protestors, comprising around 1,000 morning shift employees, gathered outside the factory to obstruct the service road on the Delhi-Agra Highway. Monday's demonstrations had already disrupted traffic on the highway through Prithla village and Sarai Khwaja. Workers allege 16-hour workdays with meager wages of Rs 11,000 per month as reasons for the unrest, stressed under current inflation rates.

Officials attributed the protests to a communication gap between the factory management and workers. Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij reiterated the wage hike, effective from April 1, will benefit many unskilled laborers. Similar wage-related protests emerged in Noida, prompting Uttar Pradesh to announce an interim wage increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)