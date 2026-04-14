Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Wage Hike at Automotive Factory

Workers at an automotive components factory protested in Sarai Khawaja for a wage hike promised by the Haryana government. The protest escalated with roadblocks and detentions. A communication gap and police action marked the unrest, highlighting workers' plight amidst increasing inflation and low wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 23:00 IST
Protests Erupt Over Wage Hike at Automotive Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests flared at an automotive components factory in Sarai Khawaja for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, as workers demanded the implementation of a government-mandated minimum wage hike. The upheaval saw employees block roads, leading to 23 detentions by the police.

The protestors, comprising around 1,000 morning shift employees, gathered outside the factory to obstruct the service road on the Delhi-Agra Highway. Monday's demonstrations had already disrupted traffic on the highway through Prithla village and Sarai Khwaja. Workers allege 16-hour workdays with meager wages of Rs 11,000 per month as reasons for the unrest, stressed under current inflation rates.

Officials attributed the protests to a communication gap between the factory management and workers. Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij reiterated the wage hike, effective from April 1, will benefit many unskilled laborers. Similar wage-related protests emerged in Noida, prompting Uttar Pradesh to announce an interim wage increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations Against Congressman Eric Swalwell Shake California Politics

Allegations Against Congressman Eric Swalwell Shake California Politics

 Global
2
Young Chess Prodigies Set to Clash: Sindarov vs. Gukesh for World Title 2026

Young Chess Prodigies Set to Clash: Sindarov vs. Gukesh for World Title 2026

 Cyprus
3
French Government Considers Cap on Fuel Margins

French Government Considers Cap on Fuel Margins

 France
4
Tragedy Strikes as Two Boys Drown in Yamuna on School Holiday

Tragedy Strikes as Two Boys Drown in Yamuna on School Holiday

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026