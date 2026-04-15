Japan's Strategic Shift: Evolving Arms Export Policies

Japan has incrementally eased its stringent arms export restrictions over the past ten years, signaling a move away from the strict postwar pacifism that had defined its security policies.

Significant events include the 2014 move by then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which lifted a near-blanket ban on arms exports that had been in place since 1976. This allowed for controlled transfers for humanitarian assistance and joint development projects.

By 2023, Japan had established the Overseas Security Assistance (OSA), providing military aid to countries in Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Furthermore, recent policy changes allow for selling defense equipment back to the country of origin, thus indirectly assisting allies like the United States in global conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)