Tragic Bus Accident: Six Devotees Killed in Punjab

In a tragic accident in Punjab, a bus carrying devotees from Anandpur Sahib overturned, leading to the death of six people and injuring 21 more, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday near Himmatpura on the Morinda-Chunni road in the Bassi Pathana area. The bus was heading back to Main Majri in Fatehgarh Sahib after the Baisakhi celebrations.

Initial investigations suggest a vehicle malfunction led to the crash. Local leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia, expressed grief and support for the affected families.