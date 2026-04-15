Hermes Feels the Impact: Sales Drop Amid Middle East Tensions

French luxury group Hermes has reported a weaker than anticipated first-quarter sales performance, disrupted by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the impact of the Iran war.

The conflict has led to fewer tourists in major shopping hotspots such as Paris, and consequently, a decline in the purchase of high-end items such as Birkin and Kelly bags.

The sales for these products only grew by 6% in currency-adjusted terms, falling short of analysts' expectations of 7.1% growth. Chief financial officer Eric du Halgouet noted significant sales impacts, particularly in the Middle East, attributed to geopolitical events in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)