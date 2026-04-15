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Hermes Feels the Impact: Sales Drop Amid Middle East Tensions

Hermes reported weaker Q1 sales as Middle East conflict affected spending. Currency-adjusted growth was only 6% versus a predicted 7.1%. Revenue fell to €4.07 billion due to currency fluctuations. Geopolitical tensions notably impacted sales in the Middle East, UAE luxury malls, and tourist hotspots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:32 IST
Hermes Feels the Impact: Sales Drop Amid Middle East Tensions
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French luxury group Hermes has reported a weaker than anticipated first-quarter sales performance, disrupted by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the impact of the Iran war.

The conflict has led to fewer tourists in major shopping hotspots such as Paris, and consequently, a decline in the purchase of high-end items such as Birkin and Kelly bags.

The sales for these products only grew by 6% in currency-adjusted terms, falling short of analysts' expectations of 7.1% growth. Chief financial officer Eric du Halgouet noted significant sales impacts, particularly in the Middle East, attributed to geopolitical events in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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