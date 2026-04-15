Tata Motors Celebrates 10 Lakh Vehicles at Lucknow Plant

In a landmark achievement, Tata Motors celebrated the production of its 10 lakhth vehicle at its Lucknow manufacturing plant on Wednesday, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath officiating the event. The production milestone was marked in the presence of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, showcasing the significant role of the facility in the Indian automotive sector.

The Chief Minister praised the accomplishment, highlighting how such milestones reinforce Uttar Pradesh's emergence as a vital center for manufacturing, investment, and job creation. Since its establishment in 1992, the plant has become pivotal in Tata Motors' production strategy, having manufactured over 900,000 vehicles prior to this milestone, and continues to meet growing demands both domestically and internationally.

The Lucknow facility is a powerhouse of commercial vehicle production, including cargo carriers, passenger buses, and eco-friendly options like CNG and electric buses. The plant, equipped with advanced robotics and modern assembly lines, is committed to innovative mobility solutions. It also emphasizes sustainability with initiatives like a 6MW solar power installation and a vehicle recycling unit, aiming for full renewable energy usage by 2030.