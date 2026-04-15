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EaseMyTrip Accelerates Expansion into Brazil with Strategic Partnerships

EaseMyTrip has established multiple strategic partnerships with key Brazilian corporates and institutions, enhancing its presence in Latin America's thriving travel market. These alliances aim to capitalize on Brazil's booming corporate travel sector and elevate EaseMyTrip's engagement through cutting-edge, technology-driven travel solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:36 IST
EaseMyTrip Accelerates Expansion into Brazil with Strategic Partnerships
Viaksh Goyal CSO EaseMyTrip with a Brazilian corporate partner representative (Photo/EaseMyTrip). Image Credit: ANI
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EaseMyTrip, a leading Indian online travel-tech platform, is making significant strides in the Brazilian market by signing strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with influential corporate and institutional partners. This maneuver strengthens EaseMyTrip's foothold in Latin America's dynamic travel market, showcasing its commitment to long-term expansion in the region.

The company has forged alliances with prominent entities including AGK Corretora de Cambio, Neo Sector, AMVALE, DATAGRO, X3 - Brazil, and Lummio Technologia. These collaborations are intended to explore emerging opportunities within Brazil's burgeoning corporate travel ecosystem.

Vikash Goyal, Chief Strategy Officer of EaseMyTrip, highlighted Brazil's strategic significance on the global growth map, emphasizing the country's favorable travel foundations and rising digital engagement. The company remains focused on enhancing its international presence through strategic collaborations and remains committed to aligning with local organizations to meet their travel needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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